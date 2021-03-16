Traffic police penalize more than 7,000 cases of alcohol, drug abuse violations

In the first day of the campaign, traffic police forces detected around 600 alcohol concentration violations, seized 59 cars and 139 motorbikes, revoked more than 600 driver's licenses.



As for Ho Chi Minh City, police forces have strengthened inspections at goods transport routes, bus stations, streets where vehicle accidents often occur, places near coach stations, warehouses, bars, restaurants, etc, with the focus on drivers of motorbikes, cars, business vehicles, trucks, container trucks.



During working time, the police use cameras to record all violations especially those with resisting on-duty officers.

Some photos in the first day of the intensive campaign launched on March 15 to handle drug and alcohol concentration violations in Ho Chi Minh City:

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong