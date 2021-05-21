Trial opens in case of organising and brokering illegal travel to RoK

The defendants at the trial (Photo: VNA)

The eight defendants are being prosecuted by the Supreme People’s Procuracy for “organising and brokering illegal emigration” under Article 349 of the Penal Code.

The indictment said that, in 2018, taking advantage of the need of certain people who wished to travel to the RoK for work and the State’s policy of creating the necessary conditions for businesses to connect and promote investment and business with foreign partners through participating in the working delegations of leaders abroad, the defendants organised for six people to travel to the RoK to earn illicit profits.

Four of these people have returned to Vietnam, while two others are still in hiding in the RoK.

The Procuracy said the defendants’ actions violated regulations on administrative management regarding entry and exit and adversely affected the country’s foreign relations.

The Ministry of Public Security has sent a document to the NA Office and the Ministry of Planning and Investment demanding that loopholes be closed and shortcomings addressed in the organisation and management of business delegations abroad.

Vietnamplus