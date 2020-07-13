Truck driver fined US$173.2 for not giving way to police vehicle

The violator didn’t move out of path of police vehicle though the police vehicle blew the horn asking the truck driver to give way when the truck and the police vehicle ran in the same direction next the highway’s median strip.



The whole story was recorded by surveillance camera which the Division of Road Police under the Ministry of Public Security transferred to traffic wardens on duty in the highway.

The driver was later identified a resident in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa.

According to the present regulation the truck driver was fined VND4 million and his driving license was revoked in two months.





By Do Trung - Translated by Uyen Phuong