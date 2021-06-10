Two karaoke parlors fined, revoked business licenses for breaking Covid-19 rules

The funtional forces raid a karaoke parlor in Da Lat City

In the same case, Da Lat City also fined Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Director of Victory Karaoke Parlor, next to Diem Hen with the amount of VND20 million (US$874).

Of the two violators, Phan Van Tuan, Director of Diem Hen Karaoke Parlor based on No.17A, Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 10, Da Lat City received a fine of VND20 million (US$874) for not preventing people from gathering amidst the Covid-19 surge.Previously, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reflected that Diem Hen and Victory Karaoke Parlors on Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 10, Da Lat City opened to welcome dozens of customers despite their commitments to temporarily shutting down for Covid-19 prevention and control.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Huyen Huong