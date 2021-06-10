  1. Law

Two karaoke parlors fined, revoked business licenses for breaking Covid-19 rules

SGGP
The People’s Committee of Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province this morning imposed administrative fines with a total amount of VND40 million (US$1,749) on two karaoke parlor owners as well as decided to revoke their business licenses for violations on Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.
Of the two violators, Phan Van Tuan, Director of Diem Hen Karaoke Parlor based on No.17A, Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 10, Da Lat City received a fine of VND20 million (US$874) for not preventing people from gathering amidst the Covid-19 surge. 

Two karaoke parlors fined, revoked business licenses for breaking Covid-19 rules ảnh 1 The funtional forces raid a karaoke parlor in Da Lat City
In the same case, Da Lat City also fined Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Director of Victory Karaoke Parlor, next to Diem Hen with the amount of VND20 million (US$874). 
Previously, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reflected that Diem Hen and Victory Karaoke Parlors on Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 10, Da Lat City opened to welcome dozens of customers despite their commitments to temporarily shutting down for Covid-19 prevention and control.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more