This morning, while inspectors toured residential quarters and the wholesale market in Tam Binh Ward to disseminate information of the new coronavirus and encourage people to wear face masks, they discovered two men not put on face masks.



According to the government decree stipulating administrative penalties for violations in the medical field, people who do not wear face masks in public in the southern metropolis will be fined VND100,000-300,000 (US$4.3-$12.9).





By Chi Thach - Translated by Uyen Phuong