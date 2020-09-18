The company is located in An Nghiep Industrial Park. It is responsible for treating wastewater for the small-scale industrial park.



According to the People’s Committee, from July to August, 2020, there has been an increase in wastewater discharge from fishery firms in the industrial park resulting in overload.

As a result, the wastewater treatment company has not handled it leading to wastewater discharges into environment failing to meet the requirements. Wastewater from the industrial park has polluted canals around the industrial parks.

The wastewater treatment company has violated regulations on the field of environmental protection according to Article 13 of the government’s decree 155/ND/2016

A leader of the Natural Resources and Environment sector said that to solve the overload of wastewater discharge of the industrial park, upgrade of treatment system is needed.

Presently, related state competent agencies have been carrying out studies on environmental impacts to seek for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s approval of upgrade project of wastewater treatment company from 10,000 cubic meter to 20,000 cubic meter a day.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Anh Quan