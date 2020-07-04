Woman with disruptive behavior receives one-year flight ban

According to the ban, a 25-year-old hailing from the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen is banned from flying through 4 July, 2020 to July 3, 2021 and subject to strict security screening at airports for six months after her ban expires.



In addition, she received an administrative fine of VND4 million (US$172) by the Northern Airports Authority for hurling her phone at the chief purser of a Vietjet flight VJ139 from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City on June 19 after the flight attendant asked her to switch off the device for takeoff.

Last but not least, she shouted at other passengers in the flight who asked her to follow instruction.

The flight VJ139 captain returned the plane in the airport asking the airport security force to take the unruly woman out of the plane.





