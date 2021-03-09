Le Minh Tan, 43 years old in Tra Xuan Town, has just been awarded a certificate of merit as he has given free haircuts to the elderly and people living alone for years. He has also connected kindhearted people and benefactors together to help poor schools, needy families and support orphaned children.



Over the past 7 years, he has set up a charity group which has mobilized nearly VND4 billion to support disadvantaged individuals in Tra Bong District.

Sharing his delight in receiving the certificate of merit, barber Tan said that the certificate is as an incentive for later efforts in doing volunteer work and encouraging next generations to follow my charity work to assist underprivileged people.

He revealed in the past, he usually told benefactors to supply instant noodles, rice, clothes to impoverished people; however, he proposed benefactors to give household supplies such as pots, dishes for poor families and water drills, water purifiers and equipment for schools and students.

He sadly said he has been living in mountainous area for years, he realized children of low-income families have meatless meals; therefore, he will try to encourage rich people to provide meats.

Head of the Party Commission for Propaganda and Education in Tra Bong District Le Thi Hong Hai said that Tan is deserved certificate of merit for his charitable deeds. The commission recognized his heart to poor residents and students.

Before, Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper has written an article on the man and his charitable activities for the sake of locals and students in the poor mountainous district.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan