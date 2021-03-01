  1. Lifestyle

Bung Thi Hot Spring becomes new attractive tourist attraction in Binh Thuan

SGGP
In addition to Binh Chau Hot Spring in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province, tourists can come to Binh Thuan Province to relax in wild nature with beautiful landscape and experience boiling eggs in 87- degree Celsius natural hot water during just 15 minutes at Bung Thi Hot Spring in Ta Cu Mountain Nature Reserve. 

Bung Thi Hot Spring is located around 170 kilometers far from Ho Chi Minh City and about 30 kilometers from the central coast city of Phan Thiet. 

Coming here, visitors not only have chance to relax in fresh air and wildlife-based landscape with green forests, colorful plants and trees growing on white sand, but also immerse in the hot water steam, especially experiencing the fun of boiling eggs with natural hot water. 

Some photos at Bung Thi Hot Spring:
By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong

