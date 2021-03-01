Bung Thi Hot Spring becomes new attractive tourist attraction in Binh Thuan

























Bung Thi Hot Spring is located around 170 kilometers far from Ho Chi Minh City and about 30 kilometers from the central coast city of Phan Thiet.Coming here, visitors not only have chance to relax in fresh air and wildlife-based landscape with green forests, colorful plants and trees growing on white sand, but also immerse in the hot water steam, especially experiencing the fun of boiling eggs with natural hot water.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong