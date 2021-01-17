Elder people dance in amusement parks

When a song begins, they and the partners of their choice quickly dance. Some of them can’t walk steadily, others join the event after going to nearby markets. They learn from experience of each others; good dancers will guide inexperienced people and new comers. Several of them who have business will go earlier than others. The morning in the park is quite bustling.



Such activity is easily seen in every park in Ho Chi Minh City such as Gia Dinh , Hoang Van Thu, Le Van Tam, Sep 23. Dance lovers can gather in the morning from 5AM, 6 AM; but people like dancing in the evening from 6PM when they complete housework.

Dancers are from all walks of life including retirees, state-run employees, teachers, drivers, housewives. Many of them consider dancing as a treatment approach for bone disease, heart disease, blood pressure while others wish to find a friend. These groups even hire teachers to teach them how to dance professionally.

Dancing has made them feel happier and positive in life. Daily difficulties seem to release when they dance; hence, dancing is like a remedy for them.

Ho Chi Minh City, a home of people from all corner of the country, is both peaceful and bustling.

By Minh Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan