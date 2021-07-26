Livelihoods of the poor on HCMC streets via some random photos

A 26-year-old man Nguyen Ky Anh was very well-known in the photography and tourism communities during the passing time. Apart from an interior designer, Ky Anh is also famous as a travel blogger with extra-ordinary journeys, trips and meaningful photography projects for the communities.Before HCMC has begun social distancing days following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16, the photographer had shot many random photos on the streets related to the daily lives of the city residents and the livelihood of self-employed people.There are some remarkable photos of Ky Anh:

By Ca Dao-Translated by Huyen Huong