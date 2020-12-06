Man spends billions keeping countryside soul

Nguyen Quang Cuong initially fulfils his desire to set up a private museum where keeps ancient items for the community’s sake. He had been spending years collecting these special items.



Explaining for setting up of the Hoa Cuong museum, Mr. Cuong said when he was a child, he considered certificates of merit as treasure; however, he lost all of them because of war. Losing all beloved souvenirs compelled him to have a place to keep items of the past.

He thinks that keeping the past means keeping countryside soul and restoring good traditional values. Moreover, while he was lecturing in the Central Province of Binh Dinh, he extremely missed his hometown expecting to do something for the benefit of Ha Tinh Province - his hometown.

Therefore, he decided to build Hoa Cuong library in Loc Ha District in the area of 500 square meter in 2004 which is worth billion of Vietnam dong. The library has nearly 20,000 books of different kinds.

The library has been a special place greatly contributing to book reading habit amongst local residents and students. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has awarded certificates of merit to the library in recognition of its contribution towards community culture life.

In 2017, he started to build Hoa Cuong museum in the same district which was certified by the Ha Tinh People’s Committee. More than 4,000 ancient items and 3,700 materials, handwritings and photos are being kept in the museum reflecting lives and cultural traditions of Vietnamese people through years.

Exhibits in the museum are being displayed into 13 categories including traditional tools in the field of agriculture – fishing, folk handicrafts, old items for daily activities, ancient money of Vietnam and some countries in the world, old bicycles and motorbikes and musical instruments.

Additionally, millstones, clay pots and jars are seen in the museum.

Exhibits are made of bamboo, clay, bronze, iron, and wood. A special section in the museum is for display of items in terms of island and seas of Vietnam comprising of two replicas of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelago, bamboo boats, fishing nets and such to cultivate visitors’ awareness of the country’s sovereignty protection.

He shared the museum not only keeps and displays exhibits of the old days for the community’s sake but it also educates young generation traditions and origins of the Vietnam people. The museum is hoped to be a place where extra-activities will be organized for local students and a tourist attraction in Ha Tinh Province.

Presently, he is planning to build a cuisine section in the area of more than 500 square meters to serve visitors to the museum. Another land of 4,000 square meters will be for creative experience activities outside-of-school settings.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Uyen Phuong