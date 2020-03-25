Miss Universe Vietnam discovers banh mi shops in HCMC

The beauty drove a motorbike herself to drop round the first banh mi shop at 79 Da Lat in Thanh Thai Street in District 10 where she enjoyed atmosphere like in Da Lat City, a beloved resort town in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.



She was surprised at dish presentation of banh mi—a Vietnamese popular street food. Fried eggs, cheese, salt, and salmon all were put in a pan and eaters will dip banh mi into the pan before enjoying it.

The beauty invited some street children who sold lucky tickets to have banh mi before leaving the shop.

In the afternoon, H’Hen Nie traveled to Bay Ho shop which still serves banh mi in traditional way. All pork, ham, cheese, and pate were put into baguette. What makes the shop famous is that all meat and materials cooked by the owner with secrets transferred from generations to generations in the family.





The beauty invites street children to have banh mi (Photo: SGGP) The last place H’Hen Nie visited was banh mi shop named Di Nui ( Nui Ant) where served her banh mi with marinated intestine.

The beauty was impressed by the cry loudly to invite people and the owners’ hospitality. The delicious banh mi helped her forget the fatigue. She shared though she had banh mi all day, she was not bored with banh mi but proud of the country’s food.





She was regrettable that she could not be able to visit all banh mi shops in the city. She hoped that viewers and international friends know more about Vietnamese banh mi with different ways of eating.

She messaged that if anyone comes to Vietnam, remember to have banh mi.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Uyen Phuong