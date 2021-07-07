Quang Binh sends 18 tons of fish to HCMC residents in isolation areas

Quang Binh will send 20 tons of fish to HCMC



According to Head of Quang Binh Tourism Club Ms. Tran Thi Thuy Dung, the club has received 18 tons of fish so far from the support of collectives and individuals in the province.

Three tons of shortfin scad have initially been shipped to the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City. The rest fish will be delivered to Ho Chi Minh City in the coming days.The fish products are handled with the vacuum-sealed package and frozen right after being picked up from the fishing vessels.On the same day, Secretary of the Youth Union of Quang Binh Province Dang Dai Bang called for more donations for the Covid-19 hit city.The timely and prompt supports aim to share difficulties with residents affected by Covid-19.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong