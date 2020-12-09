Three boys, aged 11-14, cycle more than 400 km in five days to meet parents

Twelve-year-old boy Pham Van Ngoan from the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mau persuaded his two friends to cycle a distance of more than 400 kilometers from Ca Mau to Ho Chi Minh City to meet his parents as he missed them so much. The three boys were exhausted after five-day cycling.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Viet Thang Commune, Phu Tan District, Ca Mau Province Huynh Phuong Nhanh yesterday said that three boys who were reported to be missing have just returned their homes. They are six graders of Tan Hung Tay Junior high School in the commune.

They boys told that Pham Van Ngoan who is living with his grandparents had felt sad because his parents are not with him; therefore, he convinced two of his friends including Do Nhat Huy, 11 years old and Phan Van Hau, 14 years old together cycled from Ca Mau to the southern metropolitan city.

They secretly started their trip from December 1 without telling their relatives who accordingly reported to local police about their missing boys. Finally, they arrived at HCMC but unfortunately, their parents returned Ca Mau because they were informed about the bad news of missing boys.

The boys at first rode three bicycles but one of the vehicles broke down on the way; as a result, the oldest carried another boy. They had VND55,000 in pocket for the 400-kilometer journey. When they were fatigued, they stopped in roadside or stayed in sewer pipes.

Local administrators advised the boys’ relatives not to criticize them to help avoid them psychological shocks.

By tan Thai - Translated by Kim Khanh