Young Saigoneers take on odd jobs amidst epidemic

It is hard enough to get a job without proper certifications in more peaceful times, but just 2 weeks after the epidemic put Tram (22 years old) out of her job at a restaurant, she has found a new source of income.

Since schools and kindergartens are closed, many young children are left home alone, and Tram uses the opportunity to insert herself into babysitting gigs around the neighborhood.

After some asking around, Tram was assigned a fourth-grader and a three-year-old and is paid VND300,000 per day (about $12.5), which is much lower than her wages at the restaurant but still better than nothing during an epidemic.

She also recommends this type of work to her out-of-work friends but not every parent is willing to entrust their young children to just anyone.

One of the most common seasonal jobs right now in Vietnam is food delivery, since sensible citizens are refraining from going outside. A delivery person can make about VND300,000-700,000 a day if they put their all into it.