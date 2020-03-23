100 hand washing stations to be installed in coronavirus affected areas

The first public handwashing station which was placed at Ly Thai To Statue Park is one of the 20 others that will be installed in bus and coach stations, markets together with other public areas in the capital.



The campaign on installing 100 hand wash stations worth VND55 million of each in cities and provinces threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country has been launched by the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) Central Committee, the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health and the Ministry of Health. The program is part of the “For a healthy Vietnam” program.

The funds for the event will be collected from activities to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including the hand-washing dance competition based on the song “Ghen Co-vy 2.0” to stem the virus.

On the occasion, the Vietnam National Union of Students (VNUS) Central Committee gave 260 sets of medical protective clothes, 333 N95 face masks and 1,000 Lifebuoy bar soaps to the Hanoi Capital High Command to support epidemic prevention activities in isolation areas.



By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh