11th Party Congress of Vietnam People’s Army opens

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is the Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended and delivered a speech at the event which has drawn 450 delegates representing over 26,000 Party members in the VPA.



The congress was also attended by Politburo members including Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Party Central Committee members; along with a number of former Party, State and NA leaders.

Opening the congress, General Ngo Xuan Lich, Politubro member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister, said that all tasks and goals set in the resolution of the 10th VPA Party Congress have been completed or overfulfilled.The Party organization of the VPA has maintained its purity and strength while upholding its leadership over all aspects of the armed forces, he said.

Amidst the complicated developments in the regional and world situation, all officers and soldiers have stayed united with high consensus, demonstrated absolute loyalty to the Party, State and people, and stayed ready to receive and complete all assigned missions, firmly safeguarded the national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity as well as a peaceful and stable environment for the national construction and development, said Gen. Lich.

He noted that the 11th Party Congress of the VPA is an important event, at which participants will review the five-year implementation of the resolution issued in the previous congress, while sketching out orientations, goals and tasks to conduct defence-military tasks and Party building in the next five years.

They will also assess the performance of leaders of the 10th Central Military Commission, while giving opinions on important draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress and select delegates to the 13th National Party Congress.

In the morning session, delegates listened to a political report of the Central Military Commission in the 2015-2020 period delivered by General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission and Chairman of the General Department of Politics, before discussing the report.

