12 toll stations cannot implement electronic toll collection as scheduled





According to the Ministry of Transport, 40 out of 44 toll stations on National Highway No.1, Ho Chi Minh Road through the Central Highlands region and others in national highways and expressways have successfully implemented automatic payment for tolls.The remaining four stations in the first phase managed by VEC have not been deployed the system yet and failed to meet plan in 2020 due to difficulites in capital source, project restructuring and administration of VEC after the company was transferred to the Committee for State Capital Management at Enterprises.For the second phase, the Ministry of Transport has selected Vietnam Digital Transport Joint Stock Company under the Army Telecommunication Industry Corporation (Viettel) as the second service provider to simultaneously deploy ETC in the remaining 33 toll stations nationwide. The Ministry of Transport informed that difficulties of the second phase’s projects have basically been solved.

By BichQuyen- Translated by Huyen Huong