12th CLMV Economic Ministers’ Meeting held online

The meeting is a key event within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings scheduled for August 22-30 in Hanoi.

Attending were Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak, Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Khemmani Pholsena, Myanmar Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Thaung Tun, and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, who led the Vietnamese delegation, proposed the CLMV countries enhance policy coordination to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19, continue activities to link firms together, and remove obstacles facing exports and imports and cross-border trade.

Regarding the progress of the CLMV economic cooperation action plan for 2021-2022, many activities have been basically completed or achieved positive results.

Ministers agreed to adopt action plans in the fields of trade and investment cooperation, the delivery of regional commitments, post-pandemic recovery, the CLMV development framework, and human resources development.

They pledged to assign heads of delegations at the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SEOM) to strengthen coordination and propose new and practical projects in the new era.

Anh suggested CLMV countries remain active and proactive in seeking resources support from development partners to carry out regional cooperation projects.

He said countries should outline new joint projects on capacity improvement and technical support in the fields of digital economy, innovation, start-up facilitation, smart production, 5G eco-systems, transportation, trade, and logistics infrastructure connectivity.

In order to ensure the operation of supply chains, he proposed that countries facilitate trade, simplify processes and procedures for exports-imports and customs clearance in border areas, and enhance transportation and logistics connectivity.

CLMV countries should continue sharing experience and information on policymaking, and create a favourable environment for attracting shifting investment waves, towards turning CLMV into an attractive destination for investors, he said.

Speaking highly of the Vietnamese minister’s proposals, participants agreed on the need to boost cooperation to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on economic-trade links, maintain trade and investment flows, and improve the countries’ capacity to cope with the pandemic and economic recovery.

Vietnamplus