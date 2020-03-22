13 salt water purifiers installed in Mekong Delta provinces

Dai Viet Company and Tien Phong Newspaper and local administration in Phu Vang Commune in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre yesterday inaugurated salt water purifiers with capacity of 15 – 24 cubic meters per day.



In the next time, the company will install additional 200 industrial machines and 5,000 water filters with capacity of 12 liters an hour to charitable organizations and individuals in drought-hit areas in the region.

This is a part of non-profit activities to bring fresh water to residents in the region.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Dan Thuy