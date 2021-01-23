13th National Party Congress press centre opens

The centre is within the National Convention Centre.

Le Manh Hung, Vice Chairman of the commission and director of the press centre, said it offers the best conditions possible for the work of nearly 500 reporters and technicians from 191 domestic news agencies as well as more than 160 reporters from 110 foreign media outlets, of whom close to 100 will cover the event online.

The centre arranges venues and provides technical assistance for participating press agencies, including key agencies such as Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam News Agency, the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, and the Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper.

Meanwhile, the standing board of the centre together with a health sub-committee serving the congress have conducted COVID-19 tests for Vietnamese and foreign reporters and technicians, as well as staff serving the congress. Regulations on interviews of delegates and news coverage have already been issued.

A corner showcasing publications serving the 13th National Party Congress was also opened.

Covering 300 sq m, on showcase are 2,000 publications from major press agencies and 30 publishing houses and units.

A highlight of the exhibition is an area zoned off for e-books, with a total of 152 titles.

An area for delegates to buy publications is connected to the exhibition, which features a map of Vietnam assembled from 406 books on President Ho Chi Minh, with the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos assembled from books on seas and islands. A stamp set marking the Congress was also released. Designed by artist To Minh Trang, it is available at the public postal network from January 22 to December 31, 2022. The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in the capital from January 25 to February 2.

Delegates visit corner showcasing publications (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamplus