13th National Party Congress to open on January 25, 2021

The decision on the congress was made by the Party Central Committee during its 14th plenum which was held from December 14 to 18 in Hanoi.



At the plenum, the committee discussed and adopted draft reports to be presented at the 13th National Party Congress, including a political report, a report evaluating the implementation of the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy and the building of the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy, and a report reviewing the realisation of socio-economic tasks during the 2016-2020 period and orientations and tasks for 2021-2025.



The other reports focused on Party building and the execution of Party statutes and the leadership and management of the Party Central Committee during the 12th tenure, while the implementation of the working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat during the tenure were also debated.



Delegates looked at personnel tasks and the organisation of the 13th National Party Congress, among others. They voted to introduce personnel to the Politburo and the Secretariat.



The committee deliberated draft working and election regulations of the 13th National Party Congress in line with Party statutes as well as its principles and regulations.



The committee called on the entire Party, people, and army to strengthen solidarity and unity, carry forward the achievements posted in 2020, and make greater efforts to overcome the challenges and difficulties to firmly safeguard national independence, territorial sovereignty and security, and complete targets and tasks set for 2020 as well as the 12th tenure, while preparing for and organising successfully the 13th National Party Congress.