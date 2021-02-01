13th Party Central Committee makes debut

On behalf of the Presidium, Nguyen Thanh Hai, member of the Congress’s Secretarial delegation, read a list of political parties, international organisations and friends who had sent congratulations to the Congress.



As of January 30, the Congress received 368 congratulatory messages and letters from 167 political parties, 18 Party organisations and organs of foreign parties and countries, 6 regional and international organisations, 130 political, social, friendship and people’s organisations; 26 foreign diplomatic representative missions in Vietnam and 21 individuals from 93 countries.



Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong announced the results of the election of the Political Bureau, the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Inspection Commission and the Chairman of the Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.



He said the congress elected the 13th-tenure CPV Central Committee with 200 members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members. The 13th Party Central Committee convened its first plenum on January 31 to elect a Politburo comprising 18 members as followed:



1. Nguyen Phu Trong, Party General Secretary in the 12th tenure and State President;

2. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc;

3. Pham Minh Chinh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission;

4. Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies (14th tenure) of Hanoi;

5. Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission;

6. Vo Van Thuong, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education;

7. Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister;

8. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee;

9. To Lam, Minister of Public Security;

10. Phan Dinh Trac, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs;

11. Tran Cam Tu, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 12th tenure;

12. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence;

13. Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court;

14. Tran Thanh Man, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee;

15. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council;

16. Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army;

17. Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission;

18. Dinh Tien Dung, Minister of Finance.



Also at the plenum, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee in the 12th tenure Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee in the 13th tenure with very high consensus.



The 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat comprised of a number of Politburo members assigned by the Politburo, along with five members elected at the first plenum. The five elected members are :



1. Le Minh Hung, Chief of Office of the CPV Central Committee;

2. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army;

3. Do Van Chien; Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs;

4. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Standing Deputy Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

5. Le Minh Khai, Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate.



The new Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has 19 members, with Tran Cam Tu re-elected as its head. The commission comprises 19 members as followed:



1. Tran Cam Tu, 13th-tenure Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 12th tenure;

2. Ho Minh Chien, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

3. Nghiem Phu Cuong, Deputy Chairman of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

4. Doan Anh Dung, Secretary to the Chairman of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

5. Tran Thi Hien, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

6. Nguyen Quoc Hiep, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

7. Nguyen Van Hoi, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

8. Nguyen Van Hung, member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

9. Vu Khac Hung, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

10. Hoang Trong Hung, Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission;

11. Tran Tien Hung, member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ha Tinh;

12. To Duy Nghia, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

13. Vo Thai Nguyen, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

14. Nguyen Van Nhan, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

15. Nguyen Minh Quang, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

16. Tran Van Ron, member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee and head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies (14th tenure) of Vinh Long;

17. Tran Duc Thang, member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

18. Cao Van Thong, member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission;

19. Hoang Van Tra, Deputy Chairman of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.



The 13th Party Central Committee made their debut at the congress.



The congress warmly congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, and those who were elected to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Inspection Commission for the 13th tenure.



On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong thanked the congress delegates for trusting and electing them to the supreme leading organ of the Party.



He emphasised that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee pledges to exert utmost efforts to surmount every difficulty to fulfill duties, uphold traditions and the obtained revolutionary achievements, join the entire Party and people to bring into play their glorious traditions and valuable experiences, enhance solidarity and unanimity, promote the consistency between thought and action, continually make self-improvement of revolutionary virtues and ethics to unceasingly strengthen their political mettle and work capacity, and be determined to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution and meet the revolutionary cause’s requirements in the new period along with aspirations of the entire Party, people, and army.



He also expressed his wish to continue receiving precious assistance and support from veteran revolutionaries; former Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders; socio-political and mass organisations; agencies, ministries, and sectors from the central to local levels; the entire people in the country, as well as overseas compatriots and international friends so that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee can gain more strength to fulfill the assigned tasks.



On the occasion of the New Year 2021 and the traditional Lunar New Year, the Party and State leader wished veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, guests, delegates, comrades, compatriots, and soldiers nationwide good health, happiness, and success.