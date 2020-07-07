1,427 workers from Dong Thap waiting for labor export

The information was yesterday issued by the Dong Thap Province’s Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.In the recent time, the province sent around 1,500 employees working overseas every year; notably, more than 2,000 workers were sent to Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), etc in 2019 with a monthly average salary of VND25 million (US$1,077) to VND35 million (US$1,510).Dong Thap is also the leading province of exporting labor in the Mekong Delta.According to representatives of companies in Ho Chi Minh City specializing in supplying laborers going to work abroad, the labor demand in Japan was in short supply and functional agencies in Japan stated that if the situation of Covid-19 pandemic were under controlled, the country would welcome workers from other countries, including Vietnam in July of 2020.Chairman of the Dong Thap Province’s People's Committee Nguyen Van Duong affirmed that the program of labor migration under fixed-term contracts has created positive results in many aspects, contributing to solve job problems, improve income and livelihoods for rural people, raise knowledge and labor skills for employees.The provincial People's Committee also requested departments, agencies and localities to closely coordinate with labor supply units to urgently recruit and introduce workers to work abroad, especially in Japan in the near future.

By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong