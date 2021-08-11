15th Government convenes first meeting

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (3rd, R) (Photo: SGGP) Working on the implementation of 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the 15th National Assembly’s Resolution on socio-economic development for 2021 – 2025, the session saw the attendance of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Leaders of 63 cities and provinces nationwide join the meeting via video conference.

In his opening speech, PM Chinh said the meeting is important, aiming to reach agreement on key issues related to the implementation with determination to build a Government of innovation, integrity, action, and efficiency, serving the people.



The meeting heard Government leaders briefing on 13 groups of central tasks and solutions of the 15th Government in implementing the above-said resolutions.



The groups consist of more than 400 specific programmes and missions.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is scheduled to delivered a speech that offers guidance and orientations and delegates tasks for the Government during its 2021 – 2026 tenure.