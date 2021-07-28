15th-tenure Government has 27 members

With 95.99 percent of yes votes, the 15th National Assembly on July 28 adopted a resolution on the organisational structure and number of members of the Government (Photo: VNA)

According to the resolution, the 15th-tenure Government will have one Prime Minister, four Deputy Prime Ministers, 18 ministers, four heads of ministerial-level agencies, the Government Inspector General, and the Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.

Also on July 28 morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented a proposal on the appointment of Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and heads of ministerial-level agencies. The NA will vote on the proposal and a resolution on the appointment of Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and heads of ministerial-level agencies.

The 15th NA’s first plenary session is scheduled to conclude the same day.

Vietnamplus