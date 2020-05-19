17 households receive US$3 mln compensation for Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project

The People’s Committee of Long Thanh District settled down cash compensation with an amount of nearly VND 70 billion (nearly US$3 million) for 17 households (Photo: Vu Phong)



In order to construct the airport, Dong Nai Province has to reclaim 5,000 hectares land. Apart from the priority areas for the First Phase of Long Thanh International Airport Project, the rest area covers more than 3,000 hectares.



In the upcoming time, the Long Thanh District authorities are taking the inventory with more than remaining 1,900 hectares of over 3,700 households.



As the guaranteed plan of Dong Nai Province authorities with the Government, the province will hand over the whole space for main investor by the second quarter of 2021.

First households receive compensation for the First Phase of Long Thanh Int’l Airport Project (photo: Vu Phong)

According to the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District, there has been 630 hectares of 1,007 households among the 1,810 hectares of land clearance.The remaining area belongs to the Dong Nai Rubber Corporation Company Limited.

By Vu Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong