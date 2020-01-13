This is an important meeting of economic mechanism between the four countries within conference series under the framework of ASEAN 2020 economic cooperation channel.A discussion about implementation process of some aid projects for CLMV countries sponsored by development partners also took place in the event.Particularly, these projects are the Assessment of the Legal and Regulatory Frameworks on Electronic Commerce in Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam funded by Japan through Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund; strengthening capacity building for science and technology via cooperation between Madalay University of Technology (Myanmar) and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (funded by India); simplifying business registration procedures for the second phase (funded by New Zealand); supporting initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) within the framework of ASEAN Single Market, which was funded by German Government through the German Development Cooperation Organization; promoting competition under Initiative for the ASEAN Integration (ASEAN COMPETE), a project funded by the German Government through the German Development Cooperation Organization (GIZ).

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong