19 out of 22 soldiers missing under landslide found dead in Quang Tri Province

The functional forces are still searching and seeking eight missing soldiers. Rescuers and specialized vehicles have entered to the site for support.

At noon today, rescuers found 19 dead bodies out of 22 missing soldiers in the landslide incident in Quang Tri Province.

An ambulance takes the dead bodies out of the site



The motorized vehicles along with 400 soldiers were sent to the scene for ground filling and reinforcing places near the landslide site.

This morning, the searching and rescue forces continued to return to the site for digging operation and seeking bodies of the hapless victims.At the same time, security forces and rescue workers are trying their best searching for the remaining three missing soldiers. Currently, ambulances are taking the dead bodies out of the site and moving toward Huong Hoa District’s Khe Sanh Town.