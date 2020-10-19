  1. National

19 out of 22 soldiers missing under landslide found dead in Quang Tri Province

According to the local authorities of Quang Tri Province, traffic has been resumed in the entire Ho Chi Minh Road to the West and the path to Cop Village after debris of a landslide, which buried  22 soldiers of Defense Economics Division 337 in the North Central province of Quang Tri, was removed. So far, 19 dead bodies have been found.

At noon today, rescuers found 19 dead bodies out of 22 missing soldiers in the landslide incident in Quang Tri Province. 
The functional forces are still searching and seeking eight missing soldiers. Rescuers and specialized vehicles have entered to the site for support.
This morning, the searching and rescue forces continued to return to the site for digging operation and seeking bodies of the hapless victims. 

The motorized vehicles along with 400 soldiers were sent to the scene for ground filling and reinforcing places near the landslide site. 
At the same time, security forces and rescue workers are trying their best searching for the remaining three missing soldiers. Currently, ambulances are taking the dead bodies out of the site and moving toward Huong Hoa District’s Khe Sanh Town.

