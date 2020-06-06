20,000 helmets given to Vietnamese drivers to help reduce traffic death tolls

The helmet-giving ceremony was a part of the program “ Cung Honda chap canh tuong lai” (Honda lends a wing to future). The program pledges to go along with the Vietnamese Government to strengthen measures to force drivers on motorbikes and electric bikes to wear helmet.



Through five years, the program has hand over 110,000 good helmets to residents in many parts of the country.

According to the World Health Organization, the rate of drivers wearing helmet in Vietnam increased from 30 percent to 90 percent contributing greatly to traffic death toll reduction ( in 2019, the number of traffic deaths was 8,000 ).





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Dan Thuy