2020 “I love my country” journey kicked off

The launching ceremony was attended by a number of members of the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation, Vietnamese and foreign young people, and artists.

The journey is divided into four trips, including the “Thanks to the country” marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south and the national reunification and the 66th anniversary of the nation's victory at Dien Bien Phu from April 30-May 15; “Following Uncle Ho's saying” from May 15-June 30; “July in tribute to war invalids, martyrs” on July 1-30; and “Proud of Vietnam” on August 1-September 2 celebrating the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (on September 2).

The participants offered incenses to martyrs at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery and took part in charity activities, such as giving 15,000 free meals for 1,000 poor people affected by COVID-19, granting 20 scholarships to ethnic minority students, and sponsorship to 10 ethnic minority orphan children, handing over protective clothing and N95 surgical masks to the Border Guard High Command of the province, launching teams of youth volunteers to take care of veteran female volunteers.

The journey, “I love my country" which was launched by the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Central Committee in 63 cities and provinces across Vietnam comprises many activities such as visiting historical and cultural places, social charity works.





By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Kim Khanh