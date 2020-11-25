2020 Vietnam - US defence policy dialogue held online

The two sides affirmed that bilateral defence cooperation in the recent past has flourished in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Bilateral Defence Cooperation in 2011 and the Joint Vision Statement on Defence Relations in 2015, contributing to the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.

In his remarks, Chien spoke highly of efforts and outcomes achieved by the two countries in surmounting the consequences of war, particularly in the implementation of a project to clean up dioxin at Bien Hoa Airport and another to support people with disabilities from Agent Orange/dioxin, overcome the aftermath of bombs, and search for the remains of missing soldiers.

They have efficiently worked together in helping Vietnam carry out UN peacekeeping operations and in raising the capacity of Vietnam’s Coast Guard, he added.

For his part, Helvey affirmed that the US treasures the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and hopes that the country will continue to thrive and play an increasingly important role in the region.

The US is to continue teaming up with Vietnam in promoting bilateral defence cooperation in existing fields, including maritime security, UN peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. It will continue paying heed to overcoming the aftermath of war, as it serves as a foundation for the countries’ defence ties, the official noted.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Vietnam for helping the US search for missing soldiers, and pledged to further bolster mutual projects and cooperation activities in this regard.

