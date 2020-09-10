230 Vietnamese citizens flown home

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnam Economic-Cultural Office in Taipei, budget Vietjet Air and Taiwanese authorities.



Passengers are mostly the elderly, pregnant women, workers with expired labour contracts, those suffering from underlying diseases and labour injuries, students who concluded their curricula, travellers and other especially disadvantaged cases.



After landing at Can Tho international airport, they were put under quarantine in line with regulations.



In the near future, similar flights will be arranged, considering domestic pandemic situation and quarantine capacity.