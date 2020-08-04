300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK

Passengers include children aged under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, those with illness, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, students without accommodations, workers with expired visa and labour contracts, stranded tourists, and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.



The Vietnamese General Consulate in Vancouver and the Embassy in the RoK sent their staff to assist these people to complete all required procedures before boarding the flight.



Strict security, safety and hygiene measures were enforced by the carrier during the flight to protect the passengers’ health and prevent COVID-19 transmission.



Upon arrival at Can Tho airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.



Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.

