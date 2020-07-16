350 Vietnamese citizens fly home from Japan

The passengers included children aged below 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the sick, workers whose visas and labour contracts expired, students without residences due to dormitory closure and other especially disadvantaged cases.



The airline seriously took security, safety and quarantine measures during the flight.



After landing at Noi Bai international airport, the passengers were put under quarantine in line with regulations.



In accordance with the Prime Minister’s directions, similar flights will be conducted in the near future to bring citizens to the homeland, taking into account domestic quarantine capacity.