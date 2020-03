Sawaco used barge to transport 150,000 liters of fresh water to Thanh Phu Dong Commune in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre on Friday.



Residents carried plastic containers to take water home. Local administration also kept water in cement water tanks to supply water to residents living far from the supply.

The activity aims to help residents have fresh water in the program “ Ngay doan vien – Ngay lam viec tot” ( Day of union members – Day of good deed ) in 2020.





By Thai Phuong - Translated by Dan Thuy