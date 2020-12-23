  1. National

400 households in Long Thanh airport area to be relocated in resettlement site

The People's Committee of Dong Nai Province together with the Ministry of Transport and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) agreed to propose the government to permit relocating 400 households, whose lands have been reclaimed for construction of two roads connecting to Long Thanh international airport, in Loc An - Binh Son resettlement area.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The first phase of Long Thanh International Airport Project comprises two roads leading to the airport, including 3.8kmlong route No.1 spanning from National Highway 51 to Long Thanh airport with six lanes and 3.5km long route No.2 starting from Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway to route No.1 with four lanes.
The People's Committee of Dong Nai Province had to implement land clearance on 136 hectares and resettlement for 400 households.

The households will be relocated to the resettlement area of Loc An - Binh Son.


