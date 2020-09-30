45 playgrounds for children to be built in 20 provinces, cities





Accordingly, the project has a total investment of VND10 billion (US$432,421).This is also an activity to promote the implementation of the targets of the 11th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of 2017-2022 term on building one entertainment place for teenager in each commune, ward and town.The program will be implemented from October 2020 to May 2021 in provinces and cities of Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, Tay Ninh, Binh Thuan, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh Long, Long An, Tien Giang, Tra Vinh, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, Ca Mau and An Giang.The playgrounds will be given priority to localities, industrial parks and export processing zones with a large number of worker’s children.

By Ca Dao- Translated by Huyen Huong