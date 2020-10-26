500 wildlife animals rescued in Vietnam in first half of 2020

EVN also reported 1,744 cases of wildlife violations relating to wildlife trade (with 687 cases) and wildlife storage (with 425 cases). Endangered species include Asian black bear, gibbon, langur, monkey, tortoise, freshwater turtle, shark, coolie.



ENV's Department of Wildlife Protection receives 8 phone calls of the violations reported by local people via the hotline 18001522 on average a day. After receiving information about the violations from residents, ENV contacts relevant competent agencies to handle cases in the blink of an eye and then update final result of the case in its national data on the wildlife violations.

ENV will work with funtional agencies to arrest wildlife animal traders and rescue the animals.

By Quy Ngoc - Translated by Anh Quan