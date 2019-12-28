551,000 people join social insurance voluntarily

According to the agency’s result of social insurance, medical insurance and unemployment insurance in 2019, 15.185 million people joined mandatory social insurance while 551,000 people bought voluntary social insurance and 15.068 million people bought labor accident and work disease insurance as of the end of 2019.



Moreover, 13.343 million and 85.390 million people bought unemployment and health insurance respectively achieving the coverage rate of 90 percent of the population.

The social and medical insurance funding increased to VND361,549 billion (US$ 15.6 billion) achieving 100 percent of the whole year’s plan.





By VAN PHUC - Translated by UYEN PHUONG