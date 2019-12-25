75th National Conference of Public Security Forces opens

The event was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who delivered a keynote speech, other high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Public Security included Senior Lieutenant General Le Quy Vuong, Senior Lieutenant General Bui Van Nam.



The conference aims to review the task performance of the Public Security Forces in 2019, the emulation movement of "For National security" in 2019 and launch a new emulation movement in 2020.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the event. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Minister of Public Security To Lam (L) Minister of Public Security To Lam speaks at the conference. Delegates at the event





By NAM PHONG – Translated by Kim Khanh