75th National Conference of Public Security Forces opens

The 75th National Public Security Conference opened in Hanoi on the morning of September 24 under the chair of Senior Lieutenant General To Lam, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects the guard of honor of the People's Public Security Force. (Photo: Sggp)

The event was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who delivered a keynote speech, other high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Public Security included Senior Lieutenant General Le Quy Vuong, Senior Lieutenant General Bui Van Nam.
The conference aims to review the task performance of the Public Security Forces in 2019, the emulation movement of "For National security" in 2019 and launch a new emulation movement in 2020.
By NAM PHONG – Translated by Kim Khanh

