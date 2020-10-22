“A green, clean and safe Vietnam for every child” 2020 program starts in HCMC

The launching ceremony was held at Chi Lang secondary school in HCMC’s District 4 on October 20.



On this occasion, students had a chance to enjoy dramas and photo exhibition on raising the people's awareness of environmental protection; and learn to identify and classify waste, reduce plastic waste, keep the school clean and learn the best way to wash their hands to prevent the spread of virus.

The program will be organized in Children's Cultural Center of Can Gio District on November 1. Additionally, talks on environmental protection, tree planting, and recycling and environmental initiatives will be also held in districts throughout the city from October 20-November 21.







By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh