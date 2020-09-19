About 120,000 experts, investors make entry into Vietnam

The Ministry continued that the country has recorded 1,066 Covid-19 case including 35 deaths who have been suffering underlying conditions including high blood pressure, ischemic heart disease, heart failure and pneumonia. The disease is now under the control and life in the country is normal as before.



Presently, the government is both preventing the coronavirus pandemic and developing economy. However, people should not practice negligent behavior as the pandemic can break out at any time especially in big cities with high population and medical facilities, factories, companies, industrial parks.

Around 120,000 experts and investors have been entering the Southeast Asian country; accordingly, the Ministry proposed to check carefully and expand voluntary quarantine venues to isolate all with attention to isolation at home.

The Ministry reported that international arrivals who stay at centralized quarantine facilities in Vietnam are now required to pay for their Covid-19 tests and pay a sum per day for their quarantine cost.

Steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control in cities and province must have plan for quarantine people overseas and meet experts and investors’ requirements during isolation, said Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

Vietnamese Prime Minster Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that Vietnam has well controlled the pandemic and the country has gone for 15 days without recording a community-based transmission.

Mr. Phuc hailed all sectors, local administrations and the health sector’s determination in fighting the pandemic. He said leaders of all sectors and agencies need think what present goal is to strive for it.

The Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Transport to consider resuming more international flights including commercial flight to pick up experts, investors and Vietnamese people after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flight schedule must be submitted to Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam for approval.

The Ministry of Information and Communications was asked to work with the Ministry of Health to establish multi-lingual operator so that foreigners can get access to health services as soon as possible to curb community transmission.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan