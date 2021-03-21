About 4,000 liters of diesel oil pumped out of sunken ship in Mui Ne

A representative of Truong Tam Maritime Company today said that the company and related competent agencies made concerted efforts to pump nearly 4,000 liters of diesel oil mixed with water out of the wrecked ship safely. The operation was a race against time in 15 minutes.



As media released, the Bach Dang ship, with a capacity of 2,500 metric tons, with seven sailors aboard capsized and sank on its way to carry the fly ash from Vinh Tan 2 thermal power plant in the province to the Southern Province of Dong Nai.

Luckily, all of the sailors were rescued and 4,000 liters of diesel oil remained in the ship’s fuel tank when it capsized. The ship has since been lying upside down on the sea, with neither oil spill nor fly ash spreading.

After all 4,000 liters of diesel oil was pumped out of the ship’s fuel tank, the salvage and treatment of fly ash will continue.



About 4,000 liters of diesel oil is pumped out of the sunken ship (Photo: SGGP)





By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Uyen Phuong