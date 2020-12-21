Achievements of collective economy and cooperatives exhibited in Hanoi

Covering the area of 1,500 square meters, the exhibition was held at the Vietnam National Convention Center (Hanoi) to exhibit and introduce information and documents about the development achievements of the collective economic sector, cooperatives and activities of the VCA.



Furthermore, the exhibition also displayed many good quality, branded and traceable products that meet quality standards namely VietGAP, GlobalGAP and One Commune One Product of cooperatives, the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance and outstanding cooperative groups.

Along with the opening of the exhibition, a signing ceremony of the strategic cooperation agreement was held between the VCA and four affiliated companies including Saigon Co.op, Vinaconex, Dong Giao Foodstuff Export Joint Stock Company and Tin Thanh Group Joint Stock Company. It aimed to jointly mobilize resources, promote the development of collective economy and cooperatives.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Thanh Tuyen