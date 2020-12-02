Activities marking centenary birthday of late President Le Duc Anh held

Attending the ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recalled the life and career of the late President with appreciation and gratitude.



PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized that Mr. Le Duc Anh was an unyielding communist, a talented politician, and a prestigious leader of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people. He is a brilliant example of patriotism who devoted his whole life to the national revolutionary cause and people.

On the same day, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a delegation to offer incenses and flowers at the General Le Duc Anh Library-Cultural House in Loc An Commune in Phu Loc District.

On the day, a delegation of leaders of HCMC led by Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, Member of the Politburo, Head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies offered incenses and flowers in commemoration of late President Le Duc Anh at HCMC Martyrs Cemetery.

On November 30, a seminar on President Le Duc Anh and Vietnamese revolutionary was also held in Thua Thien-Hue Province with the participation of more than 400 Party, State, army and local leaders and officials.

General Le Duc Anh was born in 1920 in Phu Loc District, Thua Thien-Hue Province. He hold important positions, including the President of Vietnam from 1992 to 1997. He was presented many awards, including the Gold Star Order, first-class Military Exploit Order, first-class Feats of Arms Order and 80-year Party membership badge.

He passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 99 and was laid to rest at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Ho Chi Minh City.



Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, Member of the Politburo, Head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies (L) and Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC offer incenses to pay tribute to late President Le Duc Anh. The incense offering held at the General Le Duc Anh Library-Cultural House in Loc An Commune, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien-Hue Province. Late President Le Duc Anh (2nd, L)

By Van Thang, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh