Activities of Earth Hour Campaign to be livestreamed on official fanpage

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the 2021 Earth Hour Campaign is themed “Speak up for Nature”.

At the same time, activities of Earth Hour Campaign this year in more than 200 countries around the world will be mostly held online in the context of complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation.In Vietnam, the campaign attracted thousands of volunteers along with online activities. According to the organizers' statistics, there were 1,313 people registering to join in Run for Earth Hour 2021 at https://irace.vn/races/run4EHVN2021 aiming to raise public awareness about restricting vehicle usage that causes harmful emissions and environmental pollution.Green Dance is one of annual program in response to Earth Hour. This year, the project received more than 90,000 interactions of young people across the country via flash mob dance-based clips on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram under theme song of Earth Hour Campaign and a message about environment protection.In addition, the organizers launched AR Filter Challenge at https://bom.to/ilHQNJxANIhg to call for volunteers to randomly create images and clips on environmental protection, greenhouse gas and wastewater emission reduction, solutions of waste recycling before scanning AR and uploading to Facebook and TikTok. The project received a record of more than 80,000 interactions.Within the framework of the 2021 Earth Hour Campaign, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Vo Van Hoan directed SGGP Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the city in coordination with relevant agencies and units to organize light-out event in many different places in the city to turn off lights and unnecessary electrical equipment during an hour.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong