Activities to mark 45th anniversary of national reunification day

On April 29, the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at martyrs cemeteries, and offer incense and flowers at the Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang museums.

An ehibition marking the event will be held on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 from April 27 to May 10, alongside an online photo exhibition on the portals of the municipal Party Committee and People's Committee Office, the Ho Chi Minh City website and the websites of departments and organisations.

The grand celebration of the Lỉberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification Day will take place on April 30 morning.

Local authorities are scheduled to visit collectives and individuals who made remarkable contributions to the historical Ho Chi Minh campaign.

Earlier, the city launched a contest to study the historical significance of the Ho Chi Minh campaign and the Great Spring Victory in 1975, and encouraged people to compose music about the great events.

Vietnamplus