ADB highlights smart and inclusive planning

A new book released yesterday by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Creating Livable Asian Cities examines the region’s urbanization challenges and presents solutions across five priority areas: smart and inclusive urban planning; sustainable transport that provides equitable access to services and opportunities; sustainable energy sources that are less polluting; innovative finance to bridge resource gaps; and greater climate and disaster resilience.



According to ADB’s new publication, developing Asia is home to 17 of the 33 megacities. More than half of the region’s 4 billion population lived in urban areas in 2019 and a billion more are expected to migrate to cities in the next 30 years.

By 2050, the region’s urbanization rate could reach 64 percent.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan